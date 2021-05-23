Indianapolis firefighters reunited a mother duck with her ducklings after the babies were stuck in a downtown Indianapolis drain Saturday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters performed a dramatic rescue downtown Saturday night.

No, an aerial truck and ladder were not involved.

Instead, firefighters had to go underground to rescue baby ducklings stuck in a drain.

Good Samaritans stopped by IFD Station 13 on West Ohio Street and asked for help with four ducklings in a drain near the parking garage at New York Street and Senate Avenue.

According to IFD's Facebook post, "A little water and some coaxing by firefighters from EG & LD 13 safely reunited the littles with mama and away they went."