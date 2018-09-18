LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – September 18 marked a major milestone for a local crossing guard. Naomi Thomas now has 50 years on the job. When she started the gig in 1968, LBJ was president, a movie ticket cost about a buck 30, and a gallon of gas would set you back about 34 cents.

A lot has changed since then, but her passion for her profession has not. A crew of friends and co-workers surprised her early Tuesday morning on the anniversary of her accomplishment.

They were ready to meet her at her stop on Smyrna and Outer Loop with balloons and fifty roses, and she loved every second of it.

It’s a job Thomas never intended to have. The teacher's wife and mom of two boys didn't plan to work outside the home, but life had other plans. A crossing guard opening at Okolona Elementary and a lot of convincing later gave Thomas a new gig.

"It just worked into our schedule just perfect, and here I am,” Thomas said.

In all her glory, at 87-years-old, she’s still going strong.

"It's my therapy. I will say that. It gets me up and gets me going,” Thomas said.

As for her secrets to success, she's got a few to share.

"When the going gets tough, the tough get going. That's my theory. I have worked when I didn't feel like it. Pick something that you enjoy and make it enjoyable. Have some fun with it as you go through life,” Thomas said.

Her corner office with a view provides a front row seat to a lot of lives

"Tied a lot of shoes, zipped up coats, wiped the tears, listened to their stories, give them a hug, give them lunch money,” Thomas said.

The road warrior wouldn't have it any other way.

"People, I like people,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she's considered retiring but has no plans to as of right now. As far as LMPD knows, she's the longest-serving crossing guard on record.

