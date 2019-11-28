LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boy whose request for birthday cards was answered in droves has received amazing news.

Carter Willett's family has been documenting his battle with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form a cancer, since he was first diagnosed in 2018. On Nov. 27, a little over one year after he was diagnosed, Willett was told his scans came back clear and he was in remission.

His father, Joshua, captured the moment they told him and posted it to the Courageous Carter Willett Facebook group.

"Carter wanted a steak dinner tonight and picked Longhorns Steakhouse. We also had some great news to give him about our recent scans," he captioned the video.

Willett received more than 2,000 cards from across the country on his 10th birthday this October after his family's request went viral. His mom said he was overwhelmed by the response on social media.

"I think he's still doesn't truly believe that it's real. Like, I said, 'You're going to get a lot of birthday cards' and he said, 'Really?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, you are.' He's still like, 'I don't know'," Willett said.

People who want to congratulate Carter can visit his public group, Courageous Carter Willett.

