LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior night at Corydon Central High School only comes around once a year. But this year, is unlike any others.

Chase Best, a long time basketball coach, has had a kidney disease since he was 11-years-old. Recently his condition deteriorated making the need to find a match even more crucial.

Rather than black and gold filling the stands, people were decked out in green to show support for organ donation. He thought the game was an opportunity to spread awareness for the organization "Be the Match."

Instead it was an opportunity for his wife, Heather Best, who is a cheer-leading coach, to surprise him with the big news; they found a match.

The person who will be giving Chase his kidney is actual an old baseball coach that he has known for years.

While Chase now has his match, the family encourages others to also sign up to be possible donors.

You can learn more about Be the Match on their website.

