LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are all experiencing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing has been one of the hardest, especially on our older relatives and neighbors. Since the virus was first identified in America, we have been warned to isolate and have as little in-person contact with anyone 60 or over as possible.

Retirement, nursing or assisted care homes were ordered by Kentucky governor to stop allowing visitors. The homes now use unconventional ways to let the residents have outside contact with families and each other. This includes, but isn't limited to talking through the window, text, calling or Facetime via cell phones.

Some homes, like Masonic Homes Kentucky are posting heartwarming and lighthearted photos and messages on Facebook.

Here are a few.

Friday, March 20: Residents at Masonic Home Shelbyville are having fun while practicing social distancing. Not only are they upstanding citizens, they are outstanding Bingo players, too! #SpreadKindess #LettingLoveIn

Sunday, March 22: Here is your daily dose of positivity. Even though Dan and Charlene (who have been married for decades) can't be together in person right now, they still talk on the phone with each other every day. #LettingLoveIn #SpreadKindness #SpreadLove

