Homeless coalition aims to be more inclusive for hair, hygiene needs

Coalition for the Homeless holds Black hair care drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless recently began collecting hair care and hygiene products specifically for Black and Brown people who are homeless.

Leandra Williams, who works with the agency, tells WHAS11 she noticed there was a need not being met for them.

"When you don't look your best you don't feel your best," explained Williams. "And it pretty much trickles down from there. So if we can help someone feel beautiful on the outside and on the inside that would help tremendously with the homelessness problem."

In Louisville, at the beginning of 2021 out of the more than 500 people considered homeless, over 400 of them were Black and Brown. The pandemic led to an increase of homelessness, Williams said.

" As far as homelessness we make up more than 50 percent. So that means 50 percent of us don't have jobs, don't have stable housing, we don't have stable education, so we wanted to kind of let them know that we see them and they're not forgotten about."

The Coalition for the Homeless is looking to make this a permanent part of their program.

