Clarksville Elementary students wow with 'We Are The World' cover

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — An elementary school in southern Indiana is getting attention this week after its students showed off their vocals in a performance of "We Are The World."

After a difficult school year impacted by COVID-19, music teacher Emmy Bodner wanted Clarksville Elementary School students to connect in a way they had not been able to with remote learning.

"It made sense to be able to connect people, to be able to talk about the lyrics and have the kids work through their own emotions of what they were going through with COVID — because it affected us as adults, but it also affected the kids whether they showed it or not," Bodner said.

Bodner said she knew right away the classic written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Ritchie was the perfect song, enlisting one of the parents to help produce it.

All 500 students at the school lend their vocals to the track that the school says has one clear message: when people care for each other, nothing can stop them.

"It's a happy song that spreads positivity to people in other places that may not have the best places around, so if they could hear the song, they could feel happy inside," said Olivia Glover, a fourth grader who has a solo in the performance.

People from California to Nova Scotia have reached out to the school, singing their praises.

