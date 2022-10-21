'I don't think you could ask for anything more': ISP helps celebrate senior night at CAL

"As a mom, I don't think you could ask for anything more from your husband's coworkers and friends."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christian Academy of Louisville honored one of their football players Friday afternoon during senior night.

Indiana State Police (ISP) was also present, remembering his dad.

ISP Trooper Scott Patrick was shot and killed in Gary, Indiana after being dispatched on a motorist assist Dec. 22, 2003.

Six months later, his wife Melissa gave birth to their son Isaac Scott Patrick.

Friday, ISP helped celebrate Isaac’s senior night with his classmates at CAL and to honor his father’s sacrifice and absence.

The family said they are awestruck by how ISP has rallied around their family.

"Just knowing that they've been there for my son means a lot to me," Melissa said. "As a mom, I don't think you could ask for anything more from your husband's coworkers and friends."

Isaac plays safety for CAL, which entered Friday’s game undefeated.

