Business owner donates money for Bullitt East High School football championship rings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt East High School made history in December when they won the program's first-ever football state championship.

Since then they've been celebrating, and Tuesday it got a little sweeter.

The boosters were raising money for the championship rings for the football team and needed several thousand dollars.

While selling clothing, a local business owner made a huge check; he wrote a check to cover the rest of the money needed to get the team their rings.

He wanted to remain anonymous, and he says he just wanted to do a good deed.

He says his son is a former football player and he is currently in the military, so he made the donation in honor of his son.

