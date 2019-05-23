ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Soldier surprises are always special, especially when they show off some sibling love. A pair of brothers is back together after nearly a year apart.

Specialist Christian Cruz just got back from a 10-month deployment in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He’s in the 450th Military Police Company out of Nashville, Tenn., which is part of the 304th Military Police Battalion.

His little brother, Bryan, is a sixth grader at Bluegrass Middle School in Elizabethtown, and he couldn't wait to see him.



"I don't know, I'm just excited to see him and excited to pick back up where we left off,” Cruz said. "I feel like he's going to be more embarrassed than surprised."

Bryan and Christian Cruz

Sara Wagner

Cruz waited for his brother in the hallway he takes to get to lunch, and the surprise was spectacular. There were hugs and tears, and it’s a moment the two will treasure forever.



Specialist Cruz said he's looking forward to spending some time with family and friends in Elizabethtown. However, his commitment to the country is strong, and he said he's already looking forward to the next deployment.

