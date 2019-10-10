LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Carter Willett is a 9-year-old boy, who is battling a rare form of cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma.

On Oct. 17, Carter will celebrate his 10th birthday.

His only wish is for people to send him birthday cards to celebrate.

To send Carter a card please address them to: 2825 Elam Drive, Louisville, KY 40213.

Help Courageous Carter celebrate his 10th birthday!

