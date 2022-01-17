Bearno's Pizza raising money for fallen Louisville officer's family

Bearno's is raising money for Officer Zach Cottongim who died in December.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All Louisville and Southern Indiana Bearno's will host a fundraiser Tuesday for Officer Zachary Cottongim who died Dec. 18, 2021 when a car hit him on I-64 West as he was trying to move an abandoned vehicle.

His family will receive 20% of all dine-in, carryout and delivery. He left behind a wife and two children.

Bearno's has raised money for fallen officers' families in the past, including Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Former LMPD officer and part-owner of the Fern Creek Bearno's location, Jeff Eberenz says they want to take as much of the burden off Cottongim's wife and kids as they can.

"When it's fresh in people's hearts, it makes them come out and show their support. It's so we can maximize whatever we can to make things happen for the family," Eberenz said.

Tim Tam Tavern held a similar fundraiser in December and raised $6,189.13 for Cottongim's family.

