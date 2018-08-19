LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s a three-hour drive from Bardstown, Kentucky to Petersburg, Indiana but Katie Marks says the trip was worth every mile to be able to reunite a soldier’s memorial flag with his family.

Marks says she found the flag, which belonged to Samuel Steward, more than three weeks earlier in the back of a peddler’s mall. It was on sale for $45.

She purchased the flag and sought to find Steward’s family, wanting to return the flag.

After days of searching, Marks was able to get in touch with Steward’s nephew who told her his family lost the flag and many other personal items when they could no longer keep paying for the storage unit where it had been kept.

Marks originally planned on driving up to Petersburg by herself but after news got out about the story, the American Legion Riders from Shepherdsville decided to escort her and the flag to give it a proper homecoming.

"They don't know me. They certainly don't know Deric and Sam and his family, and they're just willing to drop their entire Sunday to do the right thing as well, it's a really good reason to put on waterproof mascara this morning,” Marks said.

Marks made it to Petersburg early this afternoon finally getting a chance to meet Steward's family, returning the flag back to its home.

Marks has also been raising money on GoFundMe to help out the Stewards whom she says have recently fallen on hard times and is planning on continuing to raise money for the family.

