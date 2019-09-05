In Bryant, there's a very good yearbook photo of a very good employee.

Mya is the K-9 school resource officer, and Bryant High School yearbook staff knew that she deserved to have her own yearbook picture because she deserves an important role at the school.

Mya is primarily a drug-sniffing dog, but students have come to view her as a friend, too.

She's listed in the staff section, along with the other teachers and staff.

Her handler, Sgt. Paul Tarvin, is a Bryant police officer.

The yearbook staff even did a write-up about the two of them.