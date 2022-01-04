75th Honor Flight gives 42 veterans a trip to Washington, D.C.

The World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam War/Era and Cold War vets will be visiting the memorials that honor their service.

On Friday, 42 World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam War/Era and Cold War veterans will be getting the "trip of lifetime," thanks to Honor Flight Austin.

The nonprofit group, now celebrating its 10th year, will be hosting its landmark 75th flight, sending the vets to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials there that honor their service.

“The Central Texas community loves and supports its veterans. Through their donations, Honor Flight Austin has hit the landmark of taking its 75th flight to Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to our heroes,” said Matt Mathias, chairman of the organization.

SABOT Development is sponsoring the flight. Jim Young, CCIM, the managing partner of SABOT Development, is a second-generation, former Army Armor officer himself.

Friday's Southwest Airlines flight will take off for Ronald Reagan National Airport from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 12:40 p.m. The vets will then return on Saturday.

All Honor Flight trips are funded by donations and come at no cost to the veterans.

To learn more, visit the Honor Flight website.