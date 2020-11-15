Princess Reaves decided to take a leap of faith by opening ‘Believe Nutrition’ this past September. The juice shop sells shakes as well as energy drinks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 27-year-old Princess Reaves set her sights on making a change and reaching higher heights after quitting her full-time job to open a new business in the Triad.

The new entrepreneur just opened a juice shop named “Believe Nutrition”.

“I used to work for a commercial airline company, and I just worked really hard to get here,” she said. “This is now my full-time gig. I quit my job last Monday.”

The shop offers a variety of products.

“We sell healthy meal replacement shakes, ranging from 200-250 calories, 24 grams of protein, and 21 vitamins and minerals,” Reaves said. “We also sell sugarless energy drinks.”

She decided to take a leap of faith by opening the business this past September.

“I started brainstorming a little over two years ago,” Reaves said. “I wanted a more active lifestyle since I had stopped dancing and cheering.”

The Triad native studied Dance Education at UNC-Greensboro.

“I really wanted to start a business in my hometown,” she said. “In my mind, I didn’t even know how I could do this, I thought to reach a goal like this was far away from me.”

The business owner aims to think outside of the box, with weight loss and weight gain challenges for anyone and everyone.

“I do what I can to help people, while keeping them accountable,” Reaves said. “I make sure you feel welcome, as soon as you come in.”

She hosted a class early November with the help of her personal fitness trainer JeRae.

“We held a fitness class outdoors for about an hour,” she said.

With the goal of expanding, Reaves hopes to one day open a second location in another surrounding city in the Triad.

“I’d love to have a gym and a nutrition club all-in-one,” she said.

As for now, Reaves plans to hold exercise, dance, and fitness classes along with everything else the shop has to offer.

Visit Believe Nutrition on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

