'He never drinks, never smokes' | Rock Hill man turns 104 years old

Johnny McKinney, a man who never drinks or smokes, credits God for his long and happy life.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man, who is set to turn 104 years old on Saturday, June 25, has a lot to be thankful for.

Johnny McKinney has three children, 13 grandchildren and too many great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids to count.

Editor's note: The video above is from Johnny McKinney's 102nd birthday

One of his grandsons, John McKinney said his grandfather is still highly self-sufficient. Johnny McKinney is an active member of his church and goes to the Rock Hill Senior Center every day.

"He likes to take walks. He cooks for himself, he still bakes. He's a historian," John McKinney said.

John McKinney said his grandfather is like a father to many in the community.

"So a lot of people have taken to him to replace the parent that is no longer around or just for guidance, and wisdom. He's full of wisdom," McKinney said.

Even though he never finished secondary education, John McKinney said he has so much knowledge.

"But he's just an open book he loves everybody loves people. He won't do anything unless God tells him to do it," John McKinney said.

When asked why John McKinney thinks his grandfather has lived to see 104 years old, John said all through the grace of God.

"It's nothing that he's doing. It's just through God's grace and mercy that is allowed him to be this be on the earth," John McKinney.

John McKinney did mention that his grandfather never drinks and never smokes, so that could definitely play a role in his long life too.

"He's never used foul language, just tries to watch what he eats. Sometimes he'd like to sneak something in that he shouldn't have," John McKinney said.

John McKinney stressed how special it is to be able to have his grandfather for 104 years and counting.

"I don't think I use any words to describe how we feel," John McKinney said. "We're fortunate to have him still around."

John McKinney said when his grandfather would start to tell a story, he'll grab his phone and record a memo.

"And he'll talk about some things that I've never heard him talking about," John McKinney said. "I'm thankful for still having him to this day."

The McKinney's will have several parties for Johnny McKinney leading up to his big day on Saturday. John McKinney said if you ever see his grandfather out in public, take a second to say hello.

"If anybody ever has a chance to run across them, spend time with them. Trust me, you'll be glad that you did," John McKinney said. "You'd be thankful that you've crossed this path and just show him a little bit of love on his birthday."

MORE ON WCNC

Contact Meilin at mtompkins@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts