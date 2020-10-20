HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Age ain't nothing but a number. And a 102-year-old woman from Columbia, Maryland is living proof of that!
Millie Bailey went skydiving over the weekend, crossing the brave leap off her bucket list.
Bailey, who's a World War II veteran, had been wanting to jump out of a plane for more than 10 years.
She's been honored by both President Trump and the late Elijah Cummings for her work in the community and to U.S. troops.
Bailey calls her most recent adventure the thrill of a lifetime
But her bucket list isn't completely finished just yet; she said she hopes to meet former First Lady Michelle Obama, though she already met former President Barack Obama.
