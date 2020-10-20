x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Heartwarming

102-year-old veteran checks skydiving off her bucket list

Millie Bailey, who's a World War II veteran, had been wanting to jump out of a plane for more than 10 years.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Age ain't nothing but a number. And a 102-year-old woman from Columbia, Maryland is living proof of that!

Millie Bailey went skydiving over the weekend, crossing the brave leap off her bucket list.

Bailey, who's a World War II veteran, had been wanting to jump out of a plane for more than 10 years.

She's been honored by both President Trump and the late Elijah Cummings for her work in the community and to U.S. troops.

Bailey calls her most recent adventure the thrill of a lifetime

But her bucket list isn't completely finished just yet; she said she hopes to meet former First Lady Michelle Obama, though she already met former President Barack Obama.

Posted by Skydive Baltimore on Sunday, October 18, 2020

RELATED: Vermont farmer returns prosthetic leg that skydiver lost during jump

RELATED: Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic to win Preakness

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter