Homeowner wins Halloween with his simple yard sign and it's the whole 2020 mood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sometimes it's the simplest things that say so much.

A homeowner in Tennessee knows this and his Halloween yard sign is making him a hit on social media. The not so over the top decorative sign sums up what we're all feeling about this year.

James Worsham placed a large wood cutout of the numbers "2020" and beside it a sign that reads, "It was the scariest thing I could think of ..."

That is it. That's his whole decoration and people near and far are loving it.

Worsham, who is the owner of Handy Dandy Productions, told Good Morning America he does not normally decorate his own house for the holidays because he spends so much of his time decorating his clients' homes.

This year has been so different Worsham said he felt compelled to decorate. He told GMA the tornado that hit Nashville in early March destroyed his studio and the COVID-19 pandemic closed his business for several months.

"I had scrap wood laying around so I decided to put it to good use," Worsham told "Good Morning America."

"And I'm kind of known for cheesy dad jokes so I figured why not put one literally on my lawn," Worsham said.

Worsham said his biggest hope is that the sign makes people stop and smile.