Where to get your Halloween fix in Louisville this weekend

While many things were canceled due to COVID-19, there are still some socially-distanced Halloween events happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween will no doubt look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the holiday is by no means canceled this year.

There are several events happening in Louisville this weekend that are sure to get you in a spooky mood. These events were created with social distancing in mind, so you can feel safe while still having fun.

Thomas Haunted Car Wash

Thomas Car Wash is hosting a haunted car wash on Friday and Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Characters from some of the scariest horror tales will guide you through the car wash.

Tickets are $20 per car and can be purchased at the event. 20% of the proceeds will go toward the Bluegrass Center for Autism.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, guests must stay in their car the entire time and all of the characters will have masks on. The company said this event is more about the spooky experience than getting your car squeaky clean, "so please set your expectations accordingly."

Thomas Car Wash is on the corner of Preston Highway and Fern Valley at 6511 Preston Highway.

If you have young kids who don't like getting scared, you are encouraged to attend the kid-friendly Trunk or Treat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5321 Preston Highway.

If you're up for a scavenger hunt, check out Danger Run. You will use an app to solve clues and visit different haunted spots in Louisville, all from the comfort of your car.

The event is $15 per person, with the option of adding visits to other haunted attractions. If there are at least 4 people in your car, you'll get a $10 gas gift card and every ticket scores you a free mini Blizzard from Dairy Queen.

There are three different starting locations and you can start your thrilling journey any time between 7 p.m.and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.

Old Louisville's Most Haunted Scavenger Hunt

The Conrad Caldwell House Museum has another haunted scavenger hunt, but this one is on foot. Go on an adventure through Old Louisville, stopping at 9 different historic locations.

Participation in the hunt is $5 per person and the hunt starts at the museum between noon and 4 p.m. If you finish the hunt, you can win a prize while supplies last.

Culbertson Haunted Tour

In New Albany, the Culbertson Mansion is hosting a "Macabre at the Mansion" haunted tour. The tour will take you through the historic mansion, highlighting "all the bizarre, morbid and just plain weird things the Victorians used to do."

The tours are limited to six people per group to maintain social distancing. Friday and Saturday are the last tour dates of the season and doors open at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $25 per person. The money raised will go toward restoring the mansion. Call 812-944-9600 to make a reservation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.