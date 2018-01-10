LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Lights, camera, action!

Could your little one be the next "spokesbaby" for Gerber?

The iconic company launched its 9th annual Photo Search contest Monday in hopes of finding a child that become their brand ambassador in 2019.

Officials say the contest runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 20 and parents are encouraged to post their most recent, favorite photo of their child, from birth to four-years-old, on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018.

The winner of the contest will be featured on the company’s social media channels and will win a grand prize of $50,000.

Gerber says they received more than 140,000 entries in last year’s contest.

Lukas Warren was Gerber’s first baby with Down syndrome to represent the company in its history.

Photo: Gerber

