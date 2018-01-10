LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Lights, camera, action!
Could your little one be the next "spokesbaby" for Gerber?
The iconic company launched its 9th annual Photo Search contest Monday in hopes of finding a child that become their brand ambassador in 2019.
Officials say the contest runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 20 and parents are encouraged to post their most recent, favorite photo of their child, from birth to four-years-old, on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018.
The winner of the contest will be featured on the company’s social media channels and will win a grand prize of $50,000.
Gerber says they received more than 140,000 entries in last year’s contest.
Lukas Warren was Gerber’s first baby with Down syndrome to represent the company in its history.
For more information on the contest and rules, click here.