KENTUCKY (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says you can fish for free on June 2 and 3.

No license or permit is needed to go fishing in the state on those days.

The department said the free fishing days are open to residents and nonresidents. If you fish on private waters it is encouraged to get the landowner’s permission.

Daily limits and other regulations still apply to the free fishing days, according to the department.

