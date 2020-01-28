LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Zaxby's has filed a complaint against Louisville-based Joella's Hot Chicken for trademark infringement after Joella's began using a "confusingly similar logo."

The Georgia-based company said the four Joella's restaurants in Georgia used a chicken logo that looks like the logo associated with Zaxby's, creating "the same overall commercial impression."

Zaxby's said the confusion has harmed or will harm its business, associating the two businesses. Both restaurants have locations in Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Indiana.

"Such use is likely to confuse the relevant consuming public into believing the goods and services being offered under the JOELLA'S Logos are the same as...or otherwise associated with [Zaxby's]," the complaint said.

Zaxby's sent Joella's a cease and desist letter Oct. 7, 2019.

