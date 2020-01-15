LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another local restaurant is getting national attention online, this time from the review website Yelp.

Yelp released its 7th annual “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020” list on Jan. 7, featuring restaurants from across the country. The website said the list has everything from “fine dining to shawarma food trucks.” Yelp’s data science team ranked the restaurants by looking at the ratings and reviews from its website, then curated the list with the help of their Community Managers across the U.S.

“The result is a list as quirky, interesting and unique as the Yelp Community itself,” the article says.

The list features dozens of restaurants from states like California and Texas, but Kentucky also landed a spot in the top 100. Yummy Pollo in Louisville took the no. 84 spot.

Yummy Pollo is located on Bishop Lane and is known for its Peruvian-style charcoal chicken. This charbroiled rotisserie chicken is paired with southern-style sides like yuca fries and cilantro lime rice.

Yummy Pollo was also mentioned in a Buzzfeed article on the "Best Latin Restaurant in Every State".

The top 5 restaurants in Yelp’s annual list were:

Shawarma Guys – San Diego, CA

Pisces Poke & Ramen – Los Angeles, CA

Farmbird – Washington DC

Burgerama – Valley Village, CA

Cocina Madrigal – Phoenix, AZ

You can see the rest of the list on Yelp’s website.

