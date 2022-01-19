3 Kentucky restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100' list for 2022

A cheese shop, southern kitchen and barbecue joint were chosen to represent the Bluegrass in Yelp's newest 'Top 100 U.S. Restaurants' list.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yelp announced its picks for some of the top restaurants in the country for 2022 - and three Kentucky spots made the list.

The review site released its 9th edition of the Top 100 US Restaurants list in January, revealing the community's favorite local eateries. According to Yelp, the list is compiled using information submitted by Yelp users and ranked using a variety of factors including the number of submissions and geographical locations.

The #1 spot went to Cocina Madrigal, a Latinx father-and-son-owned restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here are the local spots that made the list:

Cultured - Louisville

Cultured, described as an "urban cheese shop" and tasting room, landed in the top 20 at #16. The NULU spot is known for its charcuterie boards and "a memorable, always-savory, homespun welcome," according to owner Jessica Mattingly.

Cultured also offers a curated selection of wine and beer, special orders and pairing classes.

A Yelp user quoted in the article said Cultured's combination of food, spirits, location and staff made it "my kind of place."

Cultured is located at 1007 E. Main Street.

The southern charm and cuisine of CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar in Plainview Village helped bring this Louisville restaurant to #73 on Yelp's list.

According to Yelp users, the "can't miss" items at CASK include deviled eggs with house dill pickles and crispy shallots and the CASK Burger topped with bacon, pimiento cheese, fried egg, and smoked-tomato mayo.

CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar is located at 9980 Linn Station Rd.

Bully's Barbeque - La Grange

The final Kentucky restaurant nod in this year's Yelp Top 100 list is Bully's Barbecue in La Grange, which took the 89th spot.

Don't be put off by its exterior - while Bully's Barbecue is housed in an old car wash, it's cranking out some great beef brisket and pulled pork, served with spicy bourbon barbecue sauce.

"The sides are worth the stop alone," Yelp users said.

Bully's Barbecue is located at 1225 N Highway 393.

