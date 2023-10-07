'Tough pill to swallow': Louisville burger restaurant shuts down Dixie Highway location

In a Facebook post, the company thanked the community for its support over the past two years, and said it learned significantly from its mistakes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville burger spot has shut down one of its locations.

W.W. Cousins has permanently closed its restaurant on Dixie Highway.

In a Facebook post, the company thanks the community for its support over the past two years, and said it learned significantly from its mistakes.

We regret to inform that we have made the tough decision to permanently close our Dixie Highway location; however, our... Posted by W. W. Cousins on Friday, July 7, 2023

The restaurant assured customers that its original location at Dupont Road in Saint Matthews is staying open.

