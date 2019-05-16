LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After 5 years of operation, a popular downtown Mexican spot is closing its doors.

Wild Rita’s, known for its modern Mexican cuisine and wide variety of tequilas, announced the closure on May 9. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page, declaring that its last day of operation will be May 18.

“Our restaurant has really enjoyed serving the Louisville area for the last 5 years,” the post said.

Fans of Wild Rita’s were shocked and disappointed to see the announcement.

“I read this as I was sitting in your restaurant. I am so upset,” one person said on the Facebook post.

The company said that the closure was a “business decision"; their 5-year lease was up and it didn’t make sense to stay in that location. Some fans took that as a sign that the restaurant could open somewhere else. The company hasn’t confirmed any news of a new location at this time.

For now, it may be tough to get a seat in Wild Rita’s last days. The company highly suggests that customers make reservations ahead of time. If you’d like to pay Wild Rita’s one last visit, you can visit their website to make a reservation.

Wild Rita's is located at 445 E. Market Street.

