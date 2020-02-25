LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lenten is here Kentuckiana and the WHAS11 Digtial News team has compiled a list of places to enjoy a good fish sandwich. If you know of a place not on the list please let us know via email web@whas11.com, Facebook, Instagram or our Twitter page.

LOUISVILLE

Mike Linnig’s – This southwest Louisville staple has been the crème de la crème when it comes to seafood, especially fish sandwiches. Mike Linnig’s offers a variety of options including salmon, tilapia and catfish.

They’re closed on Mondays and their hours vary through the season. Click here for more info.

Check’s Café – Some say the best fried fish sandwich can be found here. Their fresh fried cod sandwich is served on rye bread and they are quite generous with the portion! They're located at 1101 E. Burnett Avenue in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood. Their hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Check out their menu here.

Hill Street Fish Fry -- Located north of the University of Louisville's campus, this small restaurant offers a variety of seafood options including whitefish and catfish. Their hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Suburban Social Club Fish Fry -- This spot doesn't open until March 7 but offers what they say a Green River style cod. The club also offers fries, cole slaw and their signature marinated onions. This year they will begin accepting credit and debit cards. The SSCFF is only open on Saturdays and their hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- They are located at 3901 S. Third Street.

Hooked on Frankfort -- Offers cod or catfish sandwich and a variety of seafood options. Nice atmosphere with good food! Check them out at 3200 Frankfort Avenue and their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Check out their menu.

Hooked on Frankfort's sample platter.

Hooked On Frankfort

Bud's Tavern -- This down-home tavern in Shively offers a whitefish sandwich which can be grilled or fried, served with your choice of bread. The tavern in located at 4014 Dixie Highway. Check out their menu.

The Fish House -- Their menu has a lot of variety including scrod, catfish, tilapia and haddock. You can order in sandwich or dinner form. Their jalapeno tartar and beignets come highly recommended. You can visit the Fish House at 1310 Winter Avenue. Here's their full menu.

John O'Bryan's Tavern -- Their motto is "not fast food but good food" and they do not disappoint. They offer a variety of fish sandwiches and platters. Their prices for a sandwich starts out around $5.25 but goes up depending on your tastes. Note: Before you go, they are cash only! They are located at 4123 Flintlock Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park. Visit their Facebook page for more info.

Southern Indiana

Baby Mae's (New Albany) -- Offering fish and seafood specials. Varieties of fish include whiting, salmon and catfish (including nuggets). Also offers salmon croquettes, grilled and fried shrimp. Visit their Facebook page for prices and operating hours. Baby Mae's is located at 1817 Graybrook Lane.

Clarksville Seafood -- A popular family-owned spot in Clark County that offers great portions and plenty of friendliness. They're open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are located at 916 Eastern Boulevard.

Storming Crab -- A great Cajun crab boil experience is to be had! They offer variety various fish styles/flavors including lemon pepper, Cajun and classic battered. If you're a seafood connoisseur, there's a mixture of crab legs, shrimp, potatoes, corn on a cob, and sausage (since it's Lenten, you can ask them to omit it). Prices vary! 1360 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville.

Local Churches

Immaculate Heart of Mary - 1545 Louis Coleman Drive. Will hold a fish fry every Friday beginning Feb. 28 and ending on Apr. 3. Their operation times will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They offer free delivery with four or more orders. (502) 778-9684 for more information.