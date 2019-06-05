So... Wendy's kind of freaked out. Don't get me wrong — I'm here for it, but the world's most "hip" brand on Twitter is kind of having a meltdown.

And, again, I'm here for it. Mainly because it means the world (or at least, the U.S.) is getting spicy chicken nuggets back.

Yep. The only thing is... we don't know the exact date of their return.

Wendy's, retweeting Chicago activist/rapper Chance the Rapper's mention of his love and wistful longing for the fast-food chain's spicy chicken nuggets, said if their tweet got 2 million likes, they'd bring the popular item back.

Look upon these works, ye mighty:

In short order — in a day and a half, actually — 2 million Twitter accounts banded together on what's easily the worst social media site and made magic happen.

The original tweet from Chance the Rapper featured his daily affirmations from Saturday:

"I WILL have a good day," the Illinois native wrote, "I Will succeed today. Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets and some point please please Lord let it be today."

In response, the world's sassiest brand on Twitter did the unthinkable:

"Y'all keep asking, so here's your chance," the fast-food chain wrote. "The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let's freakin' do this!"

And freakin' do this we did. (Full disclosure: the author of this article liked that tweet)

At last count, the tweet had over 2.1 million likes.

So there you have it. Right now, we don't have a time frame for when the nuggets will return (it wasn't this weekend, sorry, Chance).

But they're definitely coming back!

