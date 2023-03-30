'The Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus opening restaurant in downtown Louisville

Nic & Norman's is set to open in Louisville's Whiskey Alley in early June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new restaurant opening in Louisville this summer is owned by several people who worked on the hit TV series "The Walking Dead", including Norman Reedus.

"Nic & Norman's" is a casual dining restaurant featuring southern-inspired food and cocktails. There are currently three locations open, including one in Lexington.

The restaurant is named after Greg Nicotero, a producer and special effect makeup artist of "The Walking Dead", and Norman Reedus, who starred as Darryl Dixon in the series.

"Wow. So excited for this place to open," Reedus said. "Thank you to the followers of the show and to the Nic & Norman's family. Hope everyone enjoys the good food and the family atmosphere."

With the opening in Louisville, half the restaurants will be in Kentucky, which is fitting since the graphic novels "The Walking Dead" was based on were originally set in the Bluegrass State.

David Valentine, vice president of operations for the restaurants, said this Louisville restaurant has a special significance to the owners.

"Greg and Norman always say they want their restaurants to be in historic locations that have a great story of their own -- and Whiskey Alley is a perfect fit," Valentine said.

The restaurant will also be owned by Kentucky-native Robert Kirkman, author of the graphic novel series.

Though the restaurant has many connections to "The Walking Dead", it is not zombie-themed or connected to the show.

