'We have persevered': Tino's Taste of Heaven has grand reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of hardships, Tino's Taste of Heaven on Muhammad Ali Boulevard held a grand reopening on Tuesday.

The owner told WHAS11 News back in May that the restaurant had only been open for three months, and construction made it difficult to reach the entrance. As a result, the restaurant says it lost thousands of dollars a month.

The construction was part of the city's beautification project.

Now, the construction is completed and the front door is easily accessible. Employees at the restaurant say the community played a big part in their comeback, and now they hope to stand as an example for others.

"We have persevered," the owner's sister and employee, Jasmine Haines, said. "They always give back during the holidays and different times to the community, so for them to see us go through some things and not give up to see us not fail. I think that is the biggest gift that we can give."

Tino's Taste of Heaven is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

