LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Time is running out to vote for your 2019 Derby Burger Champion.

Out of dozens of submissions, the Kentucky Derby Festival chose the top 8 original burger recipes in the state. Voting is open to the public through March 21 on the KDF website.

The top four burger recipes will move on to the Derby Burger Challenge Cook-Off on March 25. The winner will get their burgers featured in area Kroger stores and sampled at BeerFest.

Burgers are judged on taste, appearance, creativity, and ease of preparation.

One of the finalists is a member of the WHAS11 team! Digital Content Producer C.J. Daniels made it to the Top 8 with "C.J.'s Peachy Jalapeno Burger".

You can see the finalists and vote for your Derby Burger Champion here.

