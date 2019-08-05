BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother's Day is a time to recognize and reflect upon the beauty of motherhood and all the responsibility that being a mom entails. From lunch-packing to car-pooling and so much more, moms do it all.

This Mother's Day, Tim Hortons is showing their appreciation by offering moms the boost often needed to keep up with their superhero duties: coffee. But not just any coffee—a "Mom-Sized" iced coffee.

At 52 oz., the oversized iced coffee cup is the largest size currently offered by a renowned major coffee chain in the U.S.

The Mom-sized coffee from Tim Hortons is FREE for Moms on Mother's Day and offered on a first come, first serve bas­is.

Tim Hortons Mom-sized iced coffee is available at select restaurants in Buffalo, Columbus, Detroit, Toledo, & New York City. Guests can also purchase special Mother’s Day themed donuts for Mom at participating restaurants throughout the U.S.