Sweet surprise | Competing business owners join forces, create vegan bakery in Irish Hill neighborhood

“Something that's really important to us with this entire endeavor is that we really want to show people how we can put our best foot forward as women in business together. You know, you hear a lot about, you know, being competitive and trying to, you know, one of your competition, but we want to show people that there's a different way. And there really is room for all of us. And we can work together, and we can create spaces that are inclusive for everybody,” Tachi said.