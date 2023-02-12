Sweet surprise | Competing business owners join forces, create vegan bakery in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville baker who almost lost her vision earlier this year has opened another shop.
Ashley Bender, who owns Sugar High, officially opened the Flour Shoppe – an all vegan bakery with a competing store owner.
Bender opened the store with Erin Tachi, the owner of Julian’s Vegan Kitchen.
Both women said they wanted to show people that just because they have competing businesses, they can still work together.
“Something that's really important to us with this entire endeavor is that we really want to show people how we can put our best foot forward as women in business together. You know, you hear a lot about, you know, being competitive and trying to, you know, one of your competition, but we want to show people that there's a different way. And there really is room for all of us. And we can work together, and we can create spaces that are inclusive for everybody,” Tachi said.
The store is open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
The shop is located on Baxter Avenue in the Irish Hill neighborhood.
