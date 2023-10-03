Sullivan University's 'The Bakery' reopens after three year hiatus

The Bakery closed its doors back in February 2020 to refocus on education. Now, the smell of fresh-baked pastries have returned.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sullivan University's "The Bakery" is officially back open for business.

The bakery on Bardstown Road in the Highlands closed in February 2020, with the school citing a need to refocus on education as the reason for the closure.

In addition to operating as a business, the bakery also served as a learning tool. Sullivan Baking and Pastry Arts students are able to intern there to get hands-on experience in the field before graduating.

Helllloooooo Louisville! 💚🥐☕️ The GRAND OPENING of The Bakery at Sullivan University is finally here! 🎉 We will be open... Posted by Sullivan University on Friday, September 29, 2023

In an Instagram post, Sullivan has teased bringing back some of its staple items, like pepperoni pastries, croissants and danishes.

The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

