Toad's breath, bat warts, and lizard scales.
Sounds dee-lish.
It's Starbucks' new Halloween offering -- a Witch's Brew Frappuccino.
It includes orange crème, but colored purple (the "toad's breath"); chia seeds (the "bat warts"); and vanilla whipped cream with a dusting of green powder (the "lizard scale").
Starbucks says the drink will be offered while supplies last in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean stores.
For a sweet and spooky snack, the retailer will also be offering Raccoon sugar cookies and Mummy Cake Pops.
You can learn more and find your closest Starbucks location on their website.
