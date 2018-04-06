(WHAS11) -- Starbucks is celebrating the arrival of summer with two new additions to their menu.

Beginning Tuesday, June 5, Starbucks customers can sip on the fun and fruity Serious Strawberry Frappuccino blended beverage, as well as snack on the flavorful new Chicken Chorizo and Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites, according to a release.

The Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is a sweet reinvention of the chain's classic Strawberries and Creme flavor. The layered treat starts with a swirl of strawberry fruit puree, followed by a blend of ice, milk, and a strawberry infusion. It is topped with more strawberry puree and vanilla whipped cream. The Serious Strawberry Frappuccino joins the Ultra Caramel and Triple Mocha Frappuccino blended beverages as permanent additions to the Starbucks menu.

Photo: Starbucks Coffee Company

The Chicken Chorizo and Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites will join the original fan favorites - Bacon & Gruyere and Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper - as a permanent menu item as well. The new flavorful bites feature antibiotic-free chicken chorizo, chipotle salsa, and corn tortilla chips.

Photo: Starbucks Coffee Company

Both items will be available for purchase at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada beginning June 5.

© 2018 WHAS-TV