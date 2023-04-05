Starbucks fans rejoice: Popular Starbucks Pink Drink will hit grocery shelves next week

Pink Drink features bold fruit flavors of strawberry and açaí combined with coconut milk and fruit juice and is inspired by the handcrafted Pink Drinks sold in cafes

YORK, Pa. — It's Pink Drink season at Starbucks!

The coffee store chain announced that a variety of new ready-to-drink bottled and canned beverages will hit the shelves at grocery stores across the nation starting the week of April 10, highlighted by the much-anticipated RTD Starbucks Pink Drink and Starbucks Paradise Drink brands.

The beverages were developed through the North American Coffee Partnership, a longstanding joint venture between Starbucks and PepsiCo that brings premium, high-quality RTD Starbucks beverages where groceries are sold in stores and online in the U.S.

Starbucks Pink Drink features bold fruit flavors of strawberry and açaí combined with coconut milk and refreshing fruit juice and Starbucks Paradise Drink features tropical fruit flavors of pineapple and passionfruit, blended with coconut milk and refreshing fruit juice.

The new colorful and refreshing nondairy RTD beverages will start hitting store shelves in grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as online where groceries are sold.

The beverages will be available for a suggested retail price of $3.67 per 14 oz bottle (prices vary by retailer).

Both RTD drinks are inspired by the handcrafted beverages served at Starbucks cafés. Pink Drink joined the menu in 2017 after it quickly gained popularity when the beverage customization took social media by storm. Starbucks Paradise Drink was added to the café menu last summer, and has quickly become a customer favorite.