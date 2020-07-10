Southern Indiana is getting its own Burger Week

"Burgers, Brews and Boos" will feature burger and drink specials at 10 different Indiana restaurants from Oct. 12-18.

Ten restaurants in southern Indiana are participating in the event and promise “unique burger and Maker’s Mark cocktail pairings,” according to a press release. Some of the restaurants involved include The Exchange Pub and Kitchen, Rec Bar, The 1984 Lodge and the newly-opened Union Game Yard.

“We are thrilled to launch our first ever Southern Indiana Burger Week with so many amazing and staple restaurants in the area,” said Board and You Bistro co-owner Zack Flanagan. “We thought this could bring our community together in a safe and delicious way.”

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.

If the promise of fun food and drinks wasn’t enough, people who purchase at least three different specials during the week can enter to win $250 in gift cards or a tour of the Maker’s Mark Distillery. There will also be a social media contest to help choose the restaurant offering the best cocktail during burger week.

For more information on Southern Indiana Burger Week, visit their page on Facebook.

The first Southern Indiana Burger Week, “Burgers, Brews and Boos,” is sponsored by Maker’s Mark, Flanagan Hospitality and Samtec.

