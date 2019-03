LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Celebrate America's favorite pastime with free food!

All Skyline Chili locations in the Louisville area will offer a free cheese coney with any beverage purchase to celebrate Major League Baseball's Opening Day Thursday, March 28.

The Cincinnati-based chili restaurant said the promotion will last the entire day with a limit of one free coney per customer. Skyline is the official chili of the Cincinnati Reds.