A familiar Louisville restaurant will be making a new home in Nulu.

The Seafood Lady restaurant announced it will close its West Oak Street location on November 23 to move to East Jefferson Street.

The new 120-seat restaurant will have patio space, a private dining area, and bar.

The Seafood Lady has another location on Fern Valley Road.

