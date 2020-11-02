LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After opening its second location in J-Town, Royals Hot Chicken announced plans to open another location on Shelbyville Road.

The 10310 Shelbyville Road location is tentatively scheduled to open in Summer 2020, renovating the building that was once home of Country Squire Florists.

"The new Shelbyville Road location gives us the opportunity to bring our locally owned and operated restaurant to an exciting new part of town," owner Ryan Rogers said.

