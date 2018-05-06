LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After nearly 10 years of operation, the Rooibee Red Tea Company is permanently closing its doors.

In a statement, the company said that it was unable to attract enough of a profit to fund and grow the company and was closing on June 4, 2018.

Rooibee Red Tea first launched at farmers markets in Louisville and since then has become a staple in healthy households across America. It was the first company to create and market a full line of organic, ready-to-drink rooibos teas in the United States.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Board of Directors announces the closing of Rooibee Red Tea Company. While the company had a loyal following of consumers, unfortunately, we could not get the funding to grow the company. We thank all of our loyal fans and specifically the Louisville community for supporting us over the last decade,” said Chairwoman Phoebe Wood.

The beverages sold by Rooibee Red Tea were naturally caffeine-free and high in antioxidants. They were marketed as a way to stay healthy and hydrated on the go.

