(WHAS11) - The Sweets & Snacks Expo connects more than 800 exhibitors with nearly 18,000 junk food professionals, and it's at this glorious expo that the world was teased to the possibility of more Oreo flavors to come this year.

A junk food-themed Instagram account posted images of upcoming products.

The first product teased was Rocky Road Trip, based on the ice cream flavor. According to the packaging, it looks as though the cookie will consist of chocolate cream with marshmallow bits and soy nut inclusions.

Also spotted on the Junk Food Aisle's Instagram account is Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreo cookies. A graham-flavored cookie sandwiches swirled chocolate and peanut butter fillings. Yum! These are due to hit store shelves soon.

Pistachio-flavored Oreo Thins were also teased. These are due to hit store shelves soon.

But the flavor we're most excited about is probably the Birthday Cake Oreo cookies. These Oreos feature birthday cake filling sandwiched between the classic chocolate cookies--but with a twist! The cookies are pressed with Mickey Mouse designs. That's because these cookies are in honor of Mickey's birthday. The release date on these has yet to be announced.

