Levee at the River House set to reopen as bourbon lounge Friday

The new look for the bar features a speak-easy style ambience with a upgraded menu of cocktails and bourbon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, a new bourbon lounge at the River House restaurant on River Road is set for opening Friday.

With the unforeseen shutdown of the bar at the restaurant, owners decided to revitalize the Levee at the River House with a transformation into a bourbon lounge.

The release says guests can expect more space within the bar area to create a socially distanced safe environment. Additionally, the new bourbon lounge features an upgraded cocktail and bourbon list including anything from specialty Old Fashioneds to high-end bourbon flights.

The restaurant hopes the new lounge area gives guest the ambience of a speakeasy, bourbon-style lounge.

At this time, Levee Bourbon Lounge is open on Friday and Saturday nights.

The official reopening is Friday, Jan. 29 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.