LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't solidified those Valentine's Day plans, don't worry!

White Castle is now accepting reservations for its 28th annual Valentine's Day dinner.

In a press release, White Castle says they're pulling out all the stops, offering hostess seating, tableside service, and festive decorations.

Reservations can be made on the OpenTable website, app, or by calling the nearest regional office.

They say more than 30,000 people are expected to eat at their restaurants for the holiday, so get those reservations in early!

As an added bonus, the company is offering delivery on Valentine's Day for the first time ever. More details on the delivery service will be announced in February.

If you miss out on the February 14 date, locations in Louisville, Lexington, and Corydon are also offering the same experience on February 15. Check out a list of participating locations here.

For more information on the event, including a link to make reservations, visit the White Castle website.