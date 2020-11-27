Repurposing Thanksgiving Ingredients: What to do with that leftover turkey

NORFOLK, Va. — You've got a fridge full of leftovers, only a few days to eat them, and you've reheated the same food twice already. Put down your phone - don't you dare order pizza.
We looked up some fun ways to repurpose those Thanksgiving classics, to keep you eating well without repeating meals.
Turkey:
You probably don't need us to figure out the turkey sandwich. This is a classic all year long - but when you have those thicker slices of Thanksgiving bird, you can try out some new dishes.
- Tasty has a recipe for a Turkey sandwich with dijon mustard vinaigrette that's just different enough to keep things interesting.
- We all know and love chicken pot pie - did you know it's fancier cousin, turkey, also has a pot pie? Allrecipes calls this one "Dad's leftover turkey pot pie." It's got enough vegetables in there to almost push this dish into the "healthy" category.
- Pillsbury crescent rolls hit different around the holidays. With a tube of those and your leftovers, you're only 20 minutes away from some adorable finger-food Thanksgiving rolls. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce can all go into Delish's "Thanksgiving in a Blanket" dippers. What are you dipping in? Gravy, of course.
Ham:
Skip the ham biscuits this year. We've got some new ideas.
- We're looking to the southern staple comfort food on this one: casserole. SpendWithPennies, a cooking website made for the frugal chef, came up with a broccoli, cheese and leftover ham casserole topped with breadcrumbs that has us drooling.
- Breakfast has a special place in our hearts. You won't find a cuter leftover ham recipe than these Mini Ham 'n' Cheese Frittatas from TasteofHome. They do require a lot of eggs, but they look worth the sacrifice.
Mashed potatoes:
We can hear you thinking "mashed potatoes are only good the first day." If you're trying to reheat them with a microwave, maybe. If you bake them into a new meal, we bet you'll change your mind.
- This was new to us, but we're here for it. Easy potato bread takes a cup of mashed potatoes, butter, a few eggs and some flour, and makes a soft loaf of white bread. TheSpruceEats said it's the perfect medium for grilled cheese.
- We're back to SpendWithPennies for these well-reviewed loaded mashed potato cakes. Some cheese and seasonings bring these browned patties to the next level. Top with scallions, and enjoy.
- We couldn't believe how few ingredients you'd need to make leftover mashed potatoes gnocchi. LifeAsAStrawberry shared this versatile recipe for the adorable little pasta balls we all love. Thank you, Italy.
Stuffing:
Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving without stuffing. If you have some of this left over, your relatives have been kind to you. We found a few repurposing recipes for it, just in case.
- Stuffin' Muffins - say that ten times fast. BudgetBytes takes that leftover crumbly goodness, throws in some of the Thanksgiving ham and turkey, and elevates stuffing to the next level in a muffin tin.
- Savory stuffing waffles are hard to beat. The secret ingredient in this Tasty recipe is cheese - and lots of it. You've got to hold your bread together! Instead of traditional syrup, you can opt for a maple cranberry sauce on these pressed circles of goodness.
All together now:
Cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing, gravy - it's all going into the Moistmaker sandwich from the popular sitcom, Friends.
Binging with Babish is a cooking channel on YouTube known for recreating food from television shows. He does things from scratch, but if you've already got the Thanksgiving classics cooked - don't reinvent the wheel.
Perhaps enjoy this masterpiece of a sandwich while watching shows with your loved ones this holiday weekend.