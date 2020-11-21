Spice up your turkey this Thanksgiving with this recipe from Cooks of Crocus Hill.

When you think of Thanksgiving, family and food often come to mind. When it comes to the holiday meal, turkey is often the star of the show! Try switching up your turkey this Thanksgiving with this recipe from Cooks of Crocus Hill.

Apple Cider Braised Turkey Breast

You'll need:

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1.5-2 lb. de-boned, split turkey breast

2 tbs olive oil

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 medium leek (white and light-green parts only), thinly sliced

½ small white onion thinly sliced

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Minnesota fresh apple cider

½ cup apple stock

3 tbs apple cider vinegar

2 tbs chopped fresh sage

½ apple cored and chunky sliced

2 tbsp finely chopped Italian parsley

Assembly

12- 24 hours prior. Generously salt the turkey. Let rest loosely covered, overnight in the refrigerator.

Prior to cooking, remove from refrigerator and allow to come to room temp, about 20 minutes

Set oven to 350 degrees

Drizzle olive oil into a brazier or a French oven

Heat olive oil in a large pan with a lid over medium-high heat. Add chicken, season with pepper, place in oven and roast for 20 minutes

Take chicken from oven, place on plate. Pour liquid into a small bowl.

Add a healthy drizzle of olive oil to the pan. Reduce heat to medium, add the leek, onion and shallot. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 5-7 minutes. Add cider, stock, cider vinegar and sage. Stir scraping up brown bits, and return chicken to the pan. Add apples and cook for an additional 20 minutes. Uncovered. Cook until temp reaches 160 degrees.

If the chicken skin lacks sufficient color, broil for few minutes to crisp. Be watchful so it doesn’t burn up!