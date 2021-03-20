Experts say some foods may help reduce your risk of colon cancer. A Twin Cities nutritionist shared a recipe that uses some favorites.

March is a National Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States.

Kowalski’s Markets Nutritionist, Susan Moores, spoke with KARE11 on foods that might help you lower your risk. She also prepared a tasty fruit salad that's rich in fiber and nutrients.

SERVES 2

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup plain yogurt

1 tsp. pure honey

½ tsp. grated lime zest

Freshly squeezed lime juice, to taste

3 kiwifruit, peeled and sliced ( about 3 oz. each )

) 1 grapefruit, supremed (see Tasty Tip)

¼ cup fresh blueberries

¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted

DIRECTIONS

In a small mixing bowl, whisk yogurt with honey and lime zest; stir in lime juice until desired consistency is reached. In a medium mixing bowl, combine kiwi, grapefruit and berries. Drizzle or spoon yogurt dressing over fruit; sprinkle with almonds.

Tasty Tip:

To supreme a grapefruit, slice off the top and bottom ends of the fruit, exposing the brightly colored flesh; place one of these flat ends on a stable cutting board. Using a sharp knife, cut downward along the contour of the fruit to remove the peel and white pith from all sides of the grapefruit. Hold the peeled fruit in one hand over a large bowl; use your other hand to carefully cut down into the fruit alongside the membranes to release the segments into the bowl.