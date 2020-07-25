Quarantine eats | Poppity pop, pop, poppin' stuffed jalapenos

Here's a summer food idea you'll enjoy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Being stuck at home and quarantine has its advantages and disadvantages.

The advantage -- saving money. The disadvantage? The quarantine 15...pounds that is!

Being creative in the kitchen is one of the outlets I use to try different recipes.

Jalapenos are one of my favorites and people do all kinds of things with them whether it be in soups, salads, burgers, etc.

Someone gave me a huge bundle of jalapenos and I had no clue what to do with them, so I took some ingredients on hand and decided to stuff them.

Ingredients

10 jalapenos, cut lengthwise

8oz. cream cheese

1 ½ cups of shredded cheddar

¾ cup of sour cream

3 tbsp. of McCormick’s Bacon & Chive seasoning

Directions

Cut the jalapenos and take out all the seeds (if you like heat, add them to the mixture)

Combine cream cheese, shredded cheddar, sour cream and seasoning. Mix well and you can add more seasoning to taste.

Fill the jalapeno halves with the mixture and top them with a variety of cheeses. In the picture below, I used some Monterey Jack and sharp white cheddar cut into strips.

Bake this at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is golden brown.

You can also take these to the grill, but I recommend wrapping them in bacon.

Enjoy!

